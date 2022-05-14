Secretary of State Adams previews Tuesday primary

There are several key races this primary, including many mayoral, sheriff, and county attorney races.

Primary Election

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Early in-person voting for Tuesday’s primary ends Saturday, as Kentuckians decide who will face-off in the November general election.

Early voting in Lexington at Kroger Field goes from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

ABC 36’s Justin Walker sat down recently with the state’s top election official Secretary of State Michael Adams to talk about what voters need to know before going to vote.

“What’s going to drive the turnout is local races,” said Adams. “It’ll be races for local office- school board, county judge-executive, city government. That sort of thing, judicial races. Potentially. You also have some primaries for legislature races as well.”

There are also Kentucky Senate and Representative races.

“Inflation is a big priority, government regulation, the budget,” said incumbent Senator Rand Paul. “We have a full plate of things that are going in the wrong direction that we need to do something about.”

Paul, who is seeking a third term in office, is battling five other challengers in the primary.

The primary is ahead of the November general election where the winner will face a Democrat, which could potentially be former state lawmaker Charles Booker. He’s facing three opponents on the Democrat ticket. He’s running on what he’s calling the Kentucky New Deal.

“That means we need to protect our pursuit of democracy,” said Booker. “Make sure everyone has access to the ballot box. But once we build on that, we gotta do the work of ending poverty. Make sure everyone has quality health care.”

Adams’ office says so far, about 53,000 Kentuckians have voted either absentee or early in-person.

“So the turnout will be static and smooth and the same across the state,” Adams said. “You’ll have areas of low turnout and areas of high turnout. I’m not sure what the averages are going to be, but we are watching the areas of high turnout.”

Adams reminds voters to bring a photo ID to your polling location.

“We’ve done a lot in the last couple of years to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” said Adams. “Voting in Kentucky has never been more accessible or more secure than it is today.”

Adams says it takes about 15,.000 people to run an election, which is why his office is looking for poll workers.

If you’re interested, or need any other information about the primary, you can visit the Secretary of State’s Website here.

You can also find the State Board of Elections website here.

Election information for Fayette County can be found here.