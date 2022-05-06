Secret Oath wins the 148th Longines Kentucky Oaks

Secret Oath ran from post position 1 in Friday’s race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Secret Oath has won the 148th Longines Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.

The filly was trained by D. Wayne Lukas and Luis Saez was the jockey. Secret Oath is owned by Briland Farm.

Secret Oath ran from post position 1 in Friday’s race. Nest came in second, racing from position 4, followed by Desert Dawn at post position 9.

We’ll have a recap tonight on ABC36 News at 11.