Second-quarter run lifts Illinois basketball over EKU women

17-0 to start the second quarter was key

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball team came up short on the road at Big Ten foe Illinois, 71-57, on Sunday afternoon.

Jayla Johnson led the way for the Colonels with 20 points and seven rebounds. Ariel Kirkwood had 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Bria Bass had eight points and eight rebounds.

Illinois (4-4) used a 17-0 run to start the second quarter to take a 34-23 with 3:33 remaining in the first half and never looked back against the Colonels.

Freshman Kalissa Lacy knocked down a three-pointer from the right corner to cut the Fighting Illini lead to six, 38-32, with eight seconds remaining in the half. Illinois knocked home a free throw to take a 39-32 lead into the break.

The Colonels (2-4) got off to a quick start in the game, opening the game on a 10-3 run after a Johnson three-pointer less than three minutes into the game.

Illinois responded with a 12-1 run on an Erike Porter jumper to take a 15-11 lead with 4:30 remaining in the first quarter. EKU answered back with a 12-2 run of its own after an Ally Collett three-pointer to take a 23-17 lead after a quarter.

The Colonels came out of the break with five straight points after a Kirkwood basket and the harm to cut the Fighting Illini lead to two, 39-37, but could never get any closer and Illinois went into the final frame leading 62-43.

The Fighting Illini out rebounded the Colonels, 43-39 on the contest.

The Colonels shot 27 percent from the field.

EKU forced Illinois into 25 turnovers on the game.

The Colonels return home on Thursday to take on Chattanooga for a kid’s game. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m.