Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Kentucky

Douglas Emhoff will travel to Lexington Dec. 13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Lexington next week as part of a push to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a news release from the White House, Emhoff’s visit is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13.

The release said his visit hopes to amplify the nationwide effort to urge parents and guardians to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 and encourage families to get booster shots.