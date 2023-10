SEC Tip Off ’24 Live Coverage

Hear from UK MBB Head Coach John Calipari and Forward Tre Mitchell, as Forrest Tucker and Hallie DeVore bring you live coverage.

John Calipari and Tre Mitchell talk about the eight new freshman joining the team; making them one of the youngest teams in college basketball.

John Calipari and Tre Mitchell speak on 7-foot-2-inch freshman “Big Z,” and about how they will have to adjust without him for the first few games.