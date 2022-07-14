Sec. of State Michael Adams reinstated as chair of State Board of Elections

Effective Thursday, Adams reinstated following enactment of Senate Bill 216 by the 2022 General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Effective Thursday, following enactment of Senate Bill 216 by the 2022 General Assembly, the Secretary of State has been reinstated as Chair of the State Board of Elections.

According to Sec. Adams’ office, in 2019, the General Assembly enacted an emergency measure to prohibit the Secretary of State from chairing the State Board of Elections, amid several scandals and a criminal investigation launched by then-Attorney General Andy Beshear.

“This Office is no longer on probation,” Adams said. “We have cleaned up the scandals that previously embarrassed our Commonwealth and weakened public confidence in the election process. I’m grateful for the bipartisan consensus in the Legislature to strengthen my oversight of the election process.”

Sponsored by Senator Robby Mills, Senate Bill 216 passed the Kentucky Senate by a vote of 35 to 1, and the Kentucky House of Representatives by a vote of 83 to 10, reflecting bipartisan confidence in the integrity and competence of the current Secretary of State.