Searching for solutions to end gun violence in Lexington

Every homicide victim in the city to date in 2021 has been the victim of gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington has recorded 30 homicides to date in 2021 and every victim was shot to death, according to Lexington Police records.

Ending gun violence was the focus of a virtual meeting Thursday in Lexington put on by the ‘BUILD,’ which stands for Building a United Interfaith Lexington through Direct-action. It’s made up of 26 diverse congregations across the city.

Also taking part in the meeting, the National Network for Safe Communities, which specializes in reducing gun violence and promoting effective policing strategies.

Participants shared personal stories of how gun violence has affected their lives, like Gail Swanson, who lost a relative in 2018 in a case that remains unsolved. She, like many others says, enough is enough.

“How many have been orphaned, widowed, devasted, traumatized, angered, had felt powerless and had their world turned absolutely upside down? Our city officials must treat the violence in Lexington as the health crisis, the safety crisis, the economic crisis, and the community crisis that it is,” said Swanson.

There was a lot of give and take and input during the meeting, all with the design to reduce and ultimately end gun violence in Lexington.