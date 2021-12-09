Search Warrant Task Force finalizes recommendations for General Assembly to review

Attorney General Cameron and his task force highlight, review and make new additions to recommendation.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – After months of study, Attorney General Cameron’s Search Warrant Task Force finalized ideas to make search warrants in kentucky safer and more effective. Originally, Cameron set up the task force earlier this year in the wake of the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. She was shot by Louisville Police serving a no-knock search warrant.

On Thursday, a group of law enforcement officials, citizens and legal experts made adjustments and additions to several recommendations of the Task Force in Frankfort. The recommendations ranged from requiring more search warrant training from the start of each officers careers to then annually to notifying child protective services prior to a search warrant. Those in law enforcement who were part of the process were in agreement that its now the time to make these adjustments

“I think it will help I think it should help and I hope to goodness that it does help and it is right,” says Sheriff Walt Sholar of the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout the afternoon, the task force looked at the search warrant process in the state. After a few hours of a thorough read through and some recommendations, the group highlighted, added and even removed some language from the document. Those who attended the meeting like Denise Bentley tells ABC 36 News that one of the important things she took away from being there was that a system can’t be one size fits all.

“What may work in Louisville or Lexington may not work in these smaller areas and so finding a happy medium so that we can still protect the public protect the police is a difficult task,” says Bentley.

After a few hours, The task force put the recommendations to rest for the night. But members of the group say that the work is far from done.

“We have to make sure that this information makes it to the General Assembly and the Supreme Court and the Administrative Office of Courts could be helping as well in terms of data collection,” says Attorney General Danielle Cameron.

Those who had a say tell ABC 36 News that they hope the work they did means change for the better.

“We’re hopeful here in the commonwealth that we can clean up some of the mess and move in the right direction so everybody’s safe,” Adds Bentley.

Attorney General Cameron says a new version of the document will be available to the public sometime this week.