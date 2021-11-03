Search warrant lands six in jail on drug, other charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six people, numerus guns, drugs and other evidence were seized Tuesday morning and six people arrested on a variety of charges following a search

sparked by a Clay County Sheriff’s Department investigation.

The search was done by sheriff’s deputies and Manchester Police at a home on Upper Rader Road. Among other things, agents also seized an active ‘shake and bake’ methamphetamine lab, the sheriff’s department said in a social media post.

Those arrested and the charges are:

— Johnathan Brumley, 48, of Upper Rader Road

• Serving Clay County Indictment Warrant

— Lois Hunter, 59, of Upper Rader Road • Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense • Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree

— Dreamer Ramsey, 20, of Upper Rader • Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

— William Burkhart, 33, of Sacker Road • Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

— Frankie Hunter, 40, of Upper Rader • Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense • Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon • Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon