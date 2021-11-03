Search warrant lands six in jail on drug, other charges

Clay, Manchester investigators carry out investigation
Steve Rogers,

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six people, numerus guns, drugs and other evidence were seized Tuesday morning and six people arrested on a variety of charges following a search

Clay William Burkhart

William Burkhart

Clay Lois Hunter

Lois Hunter

Clay Jonathan Brumley

Johnathan Brumley

Clay Frankie Hunter

Frankie Hunter

Clay Dreamer Ramsey

Dreamer Ramsey

Clay Bige Hunter

Bige Hunter

sparked by a Clay County Sheriff’s Department investigation.

The search was done by sheriff’s deputies and Manchester Police at a home on Upper Rader Road. Among other things, agents also seized an active ‘shake and bake’ methamphetamine lab, the sheriff’s department said in a social media post.

Those arrested and the charges are:

— Johnathan Brumley, 48, of Upper Rader Road

• Serving Clay County Indictment Warrant

— Lois Hunter, 59, of Upper Rader Road
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree
— Dreamer Ramsey, 20, of Upper Rader
• Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense
• Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
— William Burkhart, 33, of Sacker Road
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
— Frankie Hunter, 40, of Upper Rader
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense
• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
• Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
— Bige Hunter, 58, of Upper Rader
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
