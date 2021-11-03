Search warrant lands six in jail on drug, other charges
Clay, Manchester investigators carry out investigation
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six people, numerus guns, drugs and other evidence were seized Tuesday morning and six people arrested on a variety of charges following a search
sparked by a Clay County Sheriff’s Department investigation.
The search was done by sheriff’s deputies and Manchester Police at a home on Upper Rader Road. Among other things, agents also seized an active ‘shake and bake’ methamphetamine lab, the sheriff’s department said in a social media post.
Those arrested and the charges are:
— Johnathan Brumley, 48, of Upper Rader Road
• Serving Clay County Indictment Warrant
— Lois Hunter, 59, of Upper Rader Road
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree
— Dreamer Ramsey, 20, of Upper Rader
• Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense
• Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
— William Burkhart, 33, of Sacker Road
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
— Frankie Hunter, 40, of Upper Rader
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense
• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
• Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
— Bige Hunter, 58, of Upper Rader
• Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon