Search underway for two people who reportedly fled crash scene near New Circle

Police say the crash happened on Nicholasville Road and Wilhite Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate a crash that happened Tuesday night on Nicholasville Road and Wilhite Drive as officers search for two people who reportedly ran from the scene.

According to police, the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Police say it involved three vehicles and two people from the vehicle believed to have caused the crash, reportedly ran from the scene on foot toward the New Circle Road exit.

Police say they’re still looking for the two people.

According to police, one person suffered minor injuries but was taken to the hospital.