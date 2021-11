Search underway for missing Richmond man

Police are asking for help finding man.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police are asking for help in finding Matthew Cox.

Police say Cox was last seen on Saturday evening around 6. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, khakis or sweatpants, vans, and a hat.

According to Police, he could be driving a 2017 red Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.