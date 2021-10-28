Search underway for missing Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – A Mt.Zion man has been missing since October 2, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Roy Chumbley was last seen at his home on Lana Lane in Science Hill around 8:00 pm.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chumbley left home without his cell phone.

If you have information on Chumbley’s whereabouts, please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office either through Facebook Messenger, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office number (606-678-5145)

or the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office tip-line (606-679-8477).