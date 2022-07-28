Search party looks for father-son duo lost in Eastern Kentucky flooding

The state saying many people are still missing or have been unable to be in contact with their loved ones because cell towers have been down in the area..

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, roads covered by water as drivers traveling towards some of eastern Kentucky’s flooded areas tried to get home or get help. According to a small search party, a father and son emergency responder duo had gone missing the night prior. Carla Robles Lopez told ABC 36 that Scott Spencer and his son Jacob had been out in the elements, helping stranded home owners and missing family members.

“They went out on ems calls at around 10 at night to try and help everybody with all of the flooding and to go save a couple peoples lives,” says Lopez.

Lopez says one of the calls was that of a young woman and her child trapped. According to loved ones, they were last located near the Kentucky power plant in Jackson. Throughout the day, the search party says that it was imperative that they found them as soon as possible.

“They both were out helping people and now unfortunately as you can see they’re stuck. We want to try and get them home as quickly as possible because he has quite an extensive family and their house is almost under water right now,” says Lopez.

But because roads were blocked and there was limited phone reception, the team expected the search to take a little longer, especially with more rain on the way.

However, the search party told ABC 36 that they would search all night if needed.

“They’re really good people. I mean Scott is on the ems team and he plays an important role in our community as far as everything that he does as a volunteer so he puts his life in jeopardy and leave his family at home to go out and save other people,” says Lopez.

Around 5:30 on Wednesday, ABC 36 received word that the Spencers were found and returned home safely