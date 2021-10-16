Search on for two runaway teens in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenage boys they say ran away Friday night.

Deputies say 14-year old Douglas Elkins and 15-year old Liam Ritenour were last seen on Trinity Road, six miles south of London around 9:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the teens is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

*Note: Both boys have longer hair now than in the photos provided by the sheriff’s office.