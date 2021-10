Search on for runaway teen in Laurel County

16-year old Kayrah Daniels was last seen Tuesday evening off West Cumberland Gap Parkway

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a runaway teenager.

Deputies say 16-year old Kayrah Daniels was last seen at a business off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.