Search on for runaway teen in Knott County

State Police say 15-year old Alison Haggard left home on May 1 in her foster parent's 2014 Red Chevy Cruz

LITTCARR, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are searching for a teenager who took her foster parent’s car and ran away from the Littcarr community of Knott County on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Investigators say Alison Haggard was driving a 2014 Red Chevy Cruz. The car has back bumper damage on the passenger side and had a handicap placard hanging in the front window, according to KSP.

She’s described as being 5’2″ and 135 pounds with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

Trooper Zach Neice is investigating.