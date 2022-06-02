Search on for missing woman in Laurel County

39-year old Margaret Sanderson was reported missing Wednesday evening

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 39-year old Margaret Sanderson.

Deputies say she was last seen on South KY 1223, nine miles south of London around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

She’s 5’4″ and 150 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and a fair complexion, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.