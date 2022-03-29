Search on for missing man from Harlan County

52-year old Michael Lamb went missing March 25, 2022

EVARTS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is in for a missing Evarts man who hasn’t been seen since Friday, March 25, 2022, according to his family.

The family of 52-year old Michael Lamb says it’s uncharacteristic for him to disappear and not be in contact contact with family and friends.

A missing person’s case was filed Sunday with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department.

Family and friends have organized volunteer search teams to look for Lamb, but so far, no leads have panned out and he hasn’t been seen or heard from, according to family.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 606-573-1313.

People can also contact family members with any information: Chasity Lamb at 606-273-5699; Janice Brewer at 606-273-8432 or Denise Moore at 606-795-0938.