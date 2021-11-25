Search on for missing Laurel County man

Deputies say 30-year old Hank Vaughn disappeared on Monday morning

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who went missing in Laurel County on Monday morning is believed to be driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck with Kentucky license plate 263CKH, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 30-year old Hank Vaughn was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on KY 1394, approximately five miles north of London, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.