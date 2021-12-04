Search on for Middlesboro shoplifting suspect

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Middlesboro Police are looking for a shoplifting suspect.

Investigators say the man left the Dorchester Market in a gray Honda Accord with Tennessee plates. They say there was a unidentified woman in the car.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Middlesboro Police at 606-248-3636. Callers can remain anonymous.