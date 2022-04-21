Search on for man accused of vandalizing car wash in Bell County

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Middlesboro Police
Tom Kenny,

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Middlesboro Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man investigators say littered and defecated at Car Wash Headquarters.

Police say according to security camera images, it appears the man was driving a black Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Middlesboro Police at 606-248-2020.  Callers can remain anonymous.

Middlesboro Car Wash

Suspect’s car/Middlesboro Police/Facebook

