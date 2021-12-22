Search on for car lot truck thief in Floyd County

HAROLD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a truck theft suspect and finding the stolen vehicle.

Deputies say in the early hours of Dec. 20, 2021, a 2012 white Dodge Ram 2500 extra cab long wheelbase truck was stolen off the lot at Affordable Automotive II in the Harold community.

Investigators say the thief broke out the passenger side window and drove off on US 23 North.

The sheriff’s department has security camera video of the suspect on the car lot. To view the video, click here.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the location of the stolen truck is asked to call dispatch at 606-886-6171. People can remain anonymous by calling the sheriff’s department tip line at 606-949-2020 or text a deputy directly by using the “Text A Tip” by texting 477-(TIPS)8477.