Search for two men accused of stealing from Blue Heron Train Depot

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WTVQ) – Officials at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in finding two people accused of breaking into the Blue Heron Train Depot.

The National Rive and Recreation Area borders Tennessee and Kentucky.

The National Park Service says two men are accused of breaking into the Train Depot early on Friday, damaging and stealing from the property.

They were seen driving an older model black or dark color SUV that had a trailer attached.

Officials say one man was wearing a yellow rain jacket, cargo shorts and white bandanna with a red one covering his face.

The other man wore a black hoodie, jeans and work boots, with a black bandanna around his face. He was also carrying a military style backpack.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the National Park Service at 423-223-4330 or leave a confidential message on the Resource Protection Tip Line at 423-569-7301. The 24-hour tip line allows callers to remain anonymous.