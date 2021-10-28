Search for missing teen in Laurel County

15-year old Timothy Mullis went missing Wednesday night

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 15-year old went missing Wednesday night, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Mullis was last seen on American Greeting Card Road, nine miles south of London around 8:30 p.m., according to deputies.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Deputy Dustin Saylor is leading the investigation.