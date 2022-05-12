Search for missing Pulaski County woman

Chasity Shelton was last seen leaving her Burnside home May 9, 2022

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Burnside Police are asking for the public’s help finding 41-year old Chasity Shelton who they say hasn’t been seen since Monday, May 9, 2022.

Police say she was last seen leaving her home on Poplar Avenue around 3:30 p.m. in a 2018 white Toyota Camry.

She was reported missing the following day, according to police.

She is approximately 5’3″ and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Burnside Police at 606-561-3405, the Pulaski County 911 Center at 606-679-3200 or call your local law enforcement agency.