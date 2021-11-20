Search for man who went missing in Laurel County on Thursday

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is on for a 53-year old man who went missing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 from the Fariston Road area about two miles south of London in Laurel County, according to deputies.

Investigators say Richard Clark was driving a blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck and may have been headed to the Red Bird area of Clay County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Deputy Brian France is leading the investigation.