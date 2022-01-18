Search for Laurel County man who went missing Jan. 8

36-year old Jason Mays was last seen on Ray Johnson Road outside London

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is on for a Laurel County man who went missing Jan. 8, 2022.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year old Jason Mays was last seen on Ray Johnson Road, four miles north of London.

He was reported missing Jan. 17, 2022.

No photo of Mays was available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.