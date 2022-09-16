Search for inmate who didn’t return from court ordered pass in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are searching for inmate Samantha Lynn Collins. According to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, Collins was released from the jail Thursday morning at 8:47 a.m. on a court ordered pass. Officers say Collins was scheduled to return at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, but failed to do so.

According to investigators, Collins was being held on burglary and theft charges. Officers say anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Lexington Police Department.