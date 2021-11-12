Search for camper in Franklin County

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help finding the camper
Tom Kenny,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a camper.

Deputies say the camper was last seen a few days ago in the 600 block of Benson Valley Road around 8:00 a.m.

The camper took off in the direction of Taylor Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the camper’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 502-875-8740, Frankfort Dispatch at 502-875-8582, or use the anonymous Text-A-Tip line at 502-320-3306.

Franklin County Stolen Camper 3

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Franklin County Stolen Camper

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

