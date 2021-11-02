Search for accused kidnapper who deputies say cut-off his ankle bracelet monitor

Terry Wilson faces kidnapping and strangulation charges in Montgomery County

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of kidnapping and strangulation who deputies say cut-off his ankle bracelet monitor and didn’t show up for a scheduled court appearance on Monday in Bath County.

Deputies say 54-year old Terry Wilson removed his ankle bracelet shortly after 3:00 a.m. Monday and took-off.

Investigators caution people not to approach Wilson if spotted. People are asked to call 911 immediately.