Search for accused car thief in Pulaski County

Deputies say the suspect stole a car from Wildcat Used Cars on South US 27 in Somerset on Monday

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office released a security camera image of a man they say stole a car from Wildcat Used Cars on South US 27 in Somerset on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Deputies say the suspect stole a 1996 Teal Green 2-door Toyota Tercel from the back of the used car lot around 5:00 a.m.

Investigators say the stolen car doesn’t belong to anyone who works at the car lot.

Anyone with information on the identify of the accused thief or the case is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145 or leave an anonymous tip on the office’s tip line at 606-679-8477.