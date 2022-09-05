Search continues for missing man, helicopter in Kentucky

GLASGOW, Ky. (WTVQ) — Authorities are continuing to search for a man who was flying a helicopter through Kentucky and lost contact after attempting to avoid storms.

According to the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management team, David Stone left from an airport in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 3 around noon en route to Knoxville. Stone stopped in Sparta, Illinois and called his wife. He then left and was headed to Glasgow, Kentucky to fuel again. He hasn’t been heard from since his call in Illinois. Stone’s wife called multiple law enforcement agencies in Kentucky around midnight after Stone hadn’t contacted her.

Agencies have pinged Stone’s phone and iPad, which last showed his location near the Warren/Edmonson County line near Chalybeate. Emergency management added it’s believed Stone was flying below the radar to avoid the storms, and during this time contact was lost.

Multiple agencies have conducted road surveys and have flown grid searches, still with no luck.

The emergency management team is asking property owners to search their land for any sign of Stone or his helicopter. They ask that if you come across the helicopter to not tamper with it and call 911 immediately.