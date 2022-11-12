Update: Madison Co Coroner confirms body recovered Saturday after car crashes in Kentucky River

UPDATE: A body has been recovered following the Friday night car accident near the Kentucky River.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office confirmed a woman’s body was recovered from the river around 2 p.m. Saturday. It’s being sent to the medical examiners office in Frankfort for an autopsy. The Madison County Coroner will release her name after the next of kin is notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crews resumed their search efforts for a missing woman early Saturday after a car went into the Kentucky River the night before.

The Lexington Fire Department confirmed two people were hurt and another missing following the Friday night incident. They say a car was driving on Old Richmond Road and went into the river near the area of Proud Mary’s BBQ. The incident happened just after 9:30 pm.

Two men were able to get out. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Divers have located the car.

The Lexington Fire Department, Madison County Fire and Richmond Fire Department are on scene.

We will update this story as more information is released.