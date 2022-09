Sean Penn, Ben Stiller added to Russia’s ‘stop list’

Sean Penn won’t be setting foot in Moscow anytime soon.

The actor is among 25 people added to Russia’s “stop list” Monday.

Among the others banned from entering Russia, actor-comedian Ben Stiller and six senators — both Democrats and Republicans.

According to the foreign ministry’s website, this move was taken to fight back against the sanctions the Biden administration has placed on the Kremlin, following its invasion of Ukraine.