Scout troop holds flag retirement ceremony in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Sunday boy and girl scouts in Lexington gathered at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary for a flag retirement ceremony.

The ceremony is done when American flags can no longer be flown respectfully.

“We’ve got about thirty flags we’re gonna burn,” said John Tomecek, the Troop 282 committee chair

According to Tomecek, the scout troop performs a flag retirement once or twice a year. There’s a process, as well.

“You just cant throw a flag in a garbage bag or garbage can. You have to respect the flag and take the time to retire it. And the way you retire it is by burning it,” said Tomecek.

It includes a devotion, a reading, and the playing of taps. The ceremony is completed by the boy and girl scouts themselves, with their families also in attendance.

“I have the boys and girls do all of it. It’s part of what they learn . So we, as adults, try not to get involved other than organizing it,” said Tomecek.

