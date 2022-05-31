Scott County to receive $2 million for infrastructure, recreational projects

Georgetown to receive major improvements

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)- The state has announced more than $2 million dollars for various projects in Scott County like the extension of the Legacy Trail, the streetscape and viaduct project in Georgetown and construction of a splash pad in Veterans Park in Sadieville.

According to the state, the trail will include a trailhead and park-and-ride lot located short of the western end of Jodphur Lane where the road bends east. The trailhead will include five parking places including one Americans with Disabilities Act accessible (ADA) space, available exclusively for Legacy Trail users. An additional 210 parking spaces, six of which will be ADA spaces, will be available within the park for visitors from dusk till dark.

Funding will also go toward additional amenities, to help improve sidewalk accessibility, a restroom facility adjacent to the multiuse path, a bike rack and repair station, landscaping, a stone pylon with trail mile marker, a limestone wall and a seating area. The trailhead will serve as a park and ride facility for users of the trail.

According to the state, the trailhead will allow users of the trail to take longer trips while still having access to needed facilities, such as restrooms, running water and a bike repair station. The extension of sanitary sewer will improve opportunities for environmental protections within the Royal Spring Aquifer Recharge Area.

The City of Georgetown began working on Georgetown Streetscape Project in July 2016 after receiving a grant through the Transportation Alternatives Program. The award given today will help Georgetown complete the project to benefit their community.

The City of Sadeville will use funding for the Veterans Park Splash Pad project to ensure there is a place for people to cool off in the summer, as the city currently lacks water recreation within 20 miles of the park. This project will further enhance Veterans Park and provide a fun, safe summer activity for residents of Sadieville and surrounding communities.