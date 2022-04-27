Scott County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen truck and trailer

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen truck and trailer.

Deputies say the truck and trailer were taken from a business on Payne’s Depot Road and were last seen headed toward Fayette County.

Investigators say the trailer was full of lawn equipment and mowers.

The vehicle number on the top front quarter panel of the truck is: 158314

The Kentucky license plate number is: 662976

If you spot the truck or trailer, call the sheriff’s office at 502-863-7855 or text an anonymous tip to the office’s Text-A-Tip line at 859-509-0510.

Deputies remind the public not to approach wanted people or vehicles.