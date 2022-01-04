Scott County sheriff slightly injured when hit by patrol car

Another deputy was backing up and didn't see sheriff

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. WTVQ) – Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton was injured Tuesday afternoon when a sheriff’s patrol car backed into him, according to the department.

In a release, department spokesperson Sgt. Eddie Hart said, “This afternoon, Sheriff Tony Hampton was involved in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident to the rear of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Georgetown Hospital with minor injuries and has been released and is at home resting.

“The vehicle that struck Sheriff Hampton belonged to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and was being operated by a deputy who was backing from a parked position and did not see the sheriff,” Hart concluded.

Georgetown Police Department is handling the traffic collision investigation.