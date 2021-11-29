Scott County Magistrate Bill Burke dies

The County Judge-Executive says Burke died Saturday evening.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bille Burke, a Scott County magistrate, has died.

Burke died on Saturday, Nov. 27., according to County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marilyn and his family,” said Covington.

Burke served the 6th District since 2015. Prior to that, he was a Command Sergeant Major with the U.S. Army.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.