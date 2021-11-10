UPDATE: Scott County I-75 pavement rehab project continues with reduced speed limit

UPDATE POSTED NOVEMBER 10, 2021 AT 4:25 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An asphalt pavement rehabilitation project on I-75 in Scott County continues with more scheduled work to be done.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 a.m. between milepoints 121.14 and 125.528, a reduced speed limit of 55 MPH and double fines are in effect.

On I-75 Northbound, a traffic diversion will be in effect. Two lanes will remain open during the project. Drivers will be switched to the inside next to the center barrier wall. The diversion is needed as the final paving surface for the right/slow and middle lanes is completed.

On I-75 Southbound, two lanes will remain open. No work is scheduled as of now.

The project is still expected to be completed by Tuesday, Nov. 30.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 AT 6:56 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Drivers should be aware of continuing asphalt pavement rehabilitation work on I-75 in Scott County that will result in temporary lane reductions and ramp closures.

The project is expected to be finished by Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Interstate 75 – North and Southbound (the entire project)

Monday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m. through Thursday, Sept. 23

Northbound :

Traffic will be reduced to one lane from Monday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. until Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 a.m.

Traffic will return to two lanes on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 a.m.

The off-ramp at Exit 125 (US 460) will be closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The off-ramp at Exit 126 (US 62) will be closed until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Motorists are advised to use Exit 127 (KY 3552/Lexus Way).

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., through Saturday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

Southbound:

The southbound on-ramp at Exit 126 (US 460) will be closed. Motorists are advised to use the US 62 on-ramp to travel southbound.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes during this timeframe.

Drivers should continue to plan for an anticipate delays.