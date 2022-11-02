Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”

In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you to let you know that Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre passed away yesterday after a long illness. Mr. McIntyre was an important part of our Cardinal family and we will miss him,” she wrote.

The school will have counselors available for students and staff as they mourn his death.