Scott County deputies part of the safety campaign “Move Over. It’s the law.”

Deputies will be on the lookout for drivers who don't move over along the interstate when a vehicle is pulled over on the shoulder

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to get the message to “move over” across to drivers with help from the National Highway Safety Administration and the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety. It’s part of the annual safety campaign, “Move Over. It’s the law.”

May 6-8, deputies will pull a different kind of double-duty. If a vehicle is pulled over, a second sheriff’s deputy will go to the location and monitor whether other vehicles are obeying the law by getting over in the next lane. Drivers who don’t move over, will get pulled over and cited, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sergeant Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says it’s not about ruining someone’s day with a citation, it’s about ensuring safety.

In 2003 the state passed the Move Over law, which protects all first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, safety service patrols and towing vehicles.

Today, all 50 states have move over laws, yet first responders are still killed every year by drivers who don’t obey the law. According to the NHTSA, since 2017 there have been 149 law enforcement officers alone killed in traffic-related incidents. Deputies say they understand that sometimes, moving to another lane isn’t always possible.

“What we don’t want to do is wait until the last moment to then try to slide over to a lane because by doing so, that can also cause other vehicles to lose control. The law says you just have to slow down, use caution and if you can’t get over, just proceed in that lane but go at a slower rate,” says Sgt. Hart.