Scott. Co Sheriff’s Office recovers several stolen items

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office spent several months tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts across Scott County and central Kentucky.

Wednesday, deputies said they recovered several items, like motorcycles, four-wheelers, televisions, other electronics and guns after receiving a search warrant for a home on East Honaker Road, according to a Facebook post.

While in the home, “large amounts” of drugs were also found, including over 5 ounces of meth, 1 ounce of fentanyl and over $5,000. They also found a stuffed, three-legged coyote.

Deputies say charges are pending.