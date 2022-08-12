Scott Co. Schools breaks ground on new high school site

The three-story, 227,000 square foot building is set to be completed in 2024

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County Schools will soon have a new location for Scott County High School.

Friday morning, the district broke ground on the new location’s 80-acre property, which used to be home to the district’s agricultural program.

School officials were joined by students, teachers, local officials, and people in the community to celebrate the new building, which is expected to be three stories and 227,000 square feet.

According to Superintendent Billy Parker, the district experienced a nickel tax that levied school construction in 2017. With Great Crossings High School finished in 2019 and a new Scott County High School location on the way, he considers the projects huge accomplishments.

“This is a powerful moment in our community,” said Superintendent Parker, “we’ll have every student in a comprehensive, state-of-the-art high school. It’s just profound.”

Principal Elizabeth Gabehart says it’ll offer more diverse educational opportunities by not just preparing students for college, but also providing opportunities for technical and vocational training as well.

As one of the fastest-growing counties in Kentucky, she says the new state-of-the art space is needed.

“I think Georgetown is a fast-growing population with unique opportunities here for lots of families. I hope this brings more people here to experience the type of education they can get,” said Principal Gabehart.

The space is being built by D.W. Wilburn Construction, and the construction of the school does not include athletic fields for now.

The district hopes the building can be done for the 2024 school year.