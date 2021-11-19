Scott Co. Humane Society building new adoption and education center

Scott County Humane Society purchases land for a new adoption center.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/SCOTT CO. HUMANE SOCIETY) – Because of a donation, the Scott County Humane Society has purchased a 4.5-acre lot in Georgetown to build a 5000 square foot new adoption and education center.

This is a needed facility to help more homeless animals by providing space for:

-adoptable cat and dog housing

-meet and greet rooms for adopters to meet their new pets

-rooms to isolate sick animals so they can heal

-large community room for pet ownership education

-wash, grooming and laundry areas

Scott County Humane Society has been operating in Georgetown since 1981. It is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization with the mission to ensure humane care and conditions for companion animals through spay/neuter, humane awareness education, and responsible pet adoption and ownership. The SCHS works directly with the municipal county shelter by taking animals into our foster care system, fully vetting them and adopting them to forever homes. They also offer low-cost spay and neuter options and pet food assistance to pet owners in need of assistance.

SCHS 2020 Facts: 646 cats and 365 dogs found their forever homes, 294 publicly-owned cats and dogs and 247 community cats were fixed through spay/neuter program, spends over $10,000 each month to fully vet all foster animals.