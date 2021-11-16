Scooter’s Coffee franchise coming to Central Kentucky

OMAHA, Neb. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, a Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise is continuing its effort to grow its presence across the nation by bringing new locations to Lexington, Richmond, Winchester and Georgetown.

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee specializes in artisan espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and features its signature drink, the Caramelicious. The company also recently added depth to its profile with a line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee and Cold Brew & Cream.

The expansion into four Kentucky communities comes as a result of a five-unit agreement recently signed by business owner Bradley Piening. The Winchester location is currently in development, while plans for two locations in Lexington, one in Richmond and the other in Georgetown will be underway in the near future.

“Scooter’s Coffee brings a different value to the market. Its model is unlike anything in the area,” Piening said. “Their commitment to extraordinary coffee coupled with the business’s drive-thru design is perfect for serving our community in a quick and efficient way. I know Scooter’s Coffee will be a great fit here in Kentucky.

“Scooter’s Coffee feels more like a family when you become a franchisee, and not just a business deal,” Piening continued. “The way they honor and treat others with the utmost respect truly makes me proud to be part of this amazing team. I’m excited to bring such a tried-and-true company to the Kentucky area and provide our communities with not only amazing coffee but an array of amazing products that will make them smile!”

The company reached a major milestone in 2020 by surpassing the 300-location mark across 17 states with commitments for stores in 24 additional states.

“Scooter’s Coffee is a great addition to the Lexington, Richmond, Winchester and Georgetown communities,” said Tim Arpin, Scooter’s Coffee Vice President of Franchise Sales. “The word has spread about Scooter’s Coffee and the excitement is building, and we’re thrilled to have such ardent supporters of local business leading our expansion into this area.”