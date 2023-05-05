School threat circulating on social media has been shared in multiple states, including Ky.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A threat of violence at school circulating on social media in multiple states, including Kentucky, has not been validated, according to Richmond police.

The screenshot above of a Snapchat has been shared in other counties and multiple jurisdictions in other states, police said.

The post involves someone threatening to bring a gun to school and cause harm on Friday.

Police said it’s believed to just be a fake viral post and not related to any Madison County or Richmond, Kentucky school.

ABC 36 received the same screenshot from a grandparent of a student at a school in Berea.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates