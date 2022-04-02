School investigating after racially insensitive photo surfaces from Corbin High School

The caption with the photo of a white student holding a noose around the neck of a Black student read, "Your average day at Corbin"

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Corbin Independent School system is investigating after a racially insensitive photo taken at Corbin High School surfaced on social media.

The photo shows a white student holding a noose over a Black student in a classroom with the caption, “Your average day at Corbin.”

Superintendent David Cox released the following statement:

“Corbin Independent Schools was made aware of an inappropriate photograph involving two Corbin High School students. Corbin school administration is investigating the incident and in no way condones the content of the referenced photograph. Appropriate action will be taken upon completion of the investigation.”