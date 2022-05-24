School employees hold “Rally for a Raise” ahead of board meeting in Floyd County

Employees are pushing for raises for every certified and classified worker in the district

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd County Public School employees held a “Rally for a Raise” ahead of Monday’s board of education meeting.

Kentucky Education Association (KEA) employee association groups in the county joined together for the rally.

Workers want across the board raises for all district employees, certified and classified.

Employees say the school district received more than $17 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund last year, and currently has more than $12 million cash on hand, up from $5 million in 2019-20.

School employees believe a portion of that revenue should be reflected in their pay. Currently, shortages in nearly every school district in every job classification exists, as workers move to the private sector for more competitive wages and salaries, according to workers.

“Cooks, janitors, bus drivers, administrators, paraeducators, teachers—everyone who serves Floyd County students and schools—are joining together,” said Keith Frazier, president of Floyd County’s classified employee group and a bus driver for the district. “Together, we can lift up our schools and our communities, and with the help of our school board tonight, Floyd County schools can recruit new workers as well as hold on to the great team we already have.”