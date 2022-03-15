School custodian, volunteer firefighter faces sexual assault charge

Sean Reardon is charged with third-degree rape and distributing obscene material to minors

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A custodian for Lincoln County Public Schools and volunteer firefighter with the Junction City Fire Department is charged with third-degree rape and distributing obscene material to minors, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

29-year old Sean Reardon has worked for the school system since Jan. 18, 2022, according to the report.

The report says Reardon had not been on school property since his arrest and was scheduled to meet with school administrators about his employment status on Tuesday.

The Junction City Fire Department did not address details of the case in a social media post on its Facebook page, but it says one of its workers will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation. The department noted that Kentucky State Police will have the fire department’s full support during the investigation.

“It’s always a bad thing when allegations of this nature are brought forward. The members of this fire department take this very seriously and do not condone this behavior,” the department said in its Facebook post.